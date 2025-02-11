Celebrate 250 years of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art, with issue 250.
See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!
This month we celebrate the huge milestone of 250 issues of ImagineFX. We thought long and hard about how to do this but in the end it's a natural choice. Our core reason for being is to help you to create better art, so we talked to some of the best out there, to bring you a massive collection of pro tips, to help you level up your next projects.
We have advice for all areas of art, from genre specific through, techniques, anatomy and much more.
We really hope you enjoy the issue!
Also in this issue
Artist in Residence: Take a tour round Fernando Caire's studio, filled with robots and RGB lighting.
Workshop: Learn how to create a whimsical unicorn painting, just like our cover, with help from Brian Weisz.
Workshop: Use Photoshop to speed paint realistic environments, with expert advice from Liang Mark.
Reviews: Find out the best place to spend your hard earned cash. We test the latest tools for the digital artist every month.
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
