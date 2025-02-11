Celebrate 250 years of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art, with issue 250.

This month we celebrate the huge milestone of 250 issues of ImagineFX. We thought long and hard about how to do this but in the end it's a natural choice. Our core reason for being is to help you to create better art, so we talked to some of the best out there, to bring you a massive collection of pro tips, to help you level up your next projects.

We have advice for all areas of art, from genre specific through, techniques, anatomy and much more.

We really hope you enjoy the issue!

Get yours now!

To bag your own copy head over to magazines direct, where you can pick up single issues, save some money on a subscription and fill in the blanks in your collection with back issues.

Don't forget, if you buy a subscription you get access to our digital back catalogue too!

Also in this issue

Artist in Residence: Take a tour round Fernando Caire's studio, filled with robots and RGB lighting.

Workshop: Learn how to create a whimsical unicorn painting, just like our cover, with help from Brian Weisz.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Workshop: Use Photoshop to speed paint realistic environments, with expert advice from Liang Mark.

Reviews: Find out the best place to spend your hard earned cash. We test the latest tools for the digital artist every month.