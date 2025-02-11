Celebrate 250 years of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art, with issue 250.

The cover of ImagineFX 250, featuring a unicorn
Our cover features fantastic unicorn art by Brian Weisz. (Image credit: Future)

This month we celebrate the huge milestone of 250 issues of ImagineFX. We thought long and hard about how to do this but in the end it's a natural choice. Our core reason for being is to help you to create better art, so we talked to some of the best out there, to bring you a massive collection of pro tips, to help you level up your next projects.

We have advice for all areas of art, from genre specific through, techniques, anatomy and much more.

Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

