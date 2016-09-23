Master essential creative apps with The Design and Animation Bundle

Nothing brings ideas to life like animation. Whether you’re just starting out in the field or looking to add new skills, Design and Animation Mastery Bundle has a course for you. Get it on sale for just $39 (approx. £29).

This collection of courses contains a wealth of knowledge for designers and animators of any skill level. You’ll find over 240 hours of instruction on every topic relating to the world of design and animation – Pixelan, Maya, Unity, and much more. No matter what you want to design and animate, you can bring it to life with this bundle.