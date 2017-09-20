Master iOS 11 development with this course bundle

Now that iOS 11 has finally landed, if you want to launch an app that can climb the charts as people make the move to the latest operating system, then you need to grab the Definitive iOS 11 Developer Bundle. Luckily, it's on sale right now for 95% off the full retail price.

The Definitive iOS 11 Developer Bundle is packed with everything an aspiring app developer could require to jump start your career. This bundle includes seven unique courses that will cover everything from the fundamentals to the tips and tricks that experts count on.

You'll learn how to work with Swift, Apple's developer language; go hands on to see an app come together in real time; and even learn how to integrate machine learning into your apps.

The Definitive iOS 11 Developer Bundle is valued at $1,224 but you can get it on sale now for 95% off the retail price. At $49 (approx £36), that is a huge saving off a collection of courses that could launch your next career, so grab this deal today.

