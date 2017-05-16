Master the art of front-end development with this Ultimate Bundle

If you're an aspiring designer or developer, the best place to start is by learning to code. The Ultimate Front End Developer Bundle is a great resource for coders of any skill level, and you can get it now for 96 per cent off the retail price !

The Ultimate Front End Developer Bundle is the perfect starting place for any developer. It contains 48 hours of actionable lessons packed into eight professionally taught courses that will equip you with the know-how to work with the most important languages in web development, from JavaScript to HTML5 and CSS3. By the time you've worked through the courses, you'll be building sites from scratch.