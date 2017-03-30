Master web design with this huge collection of courses

Some of the most exciting developments in design are happening right now on the web. You can join the revolution with the Complete Web Designer and Developer Training Bundle, on sale right now for 98% off the retail price !

If you're looking for a place to start your web developer career, look no further than the Complete Web Designer and Developer Training Bundle. This massive collection of 44 courses and 230 hours of content will teach you how to work with the most important languages in web development – from JavaScript to HTML5 and CSS3 – and the tools the pros count on to bring their work to life on the web.