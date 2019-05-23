World's smallest McDonald's opens for bees – and it's amazing!

McDonald's has created some clever marketing campaigns over the years – featuring regularly in our round up of the best print ads ever – but the one the company revealed this week has got to be our all-time favourite. Opening what it is calling 'the world's smallest McDonald's' in Sweden, you'll find no Happy Meals or Big Macs served at the new McHive, for this restaurant is open to just one special customer: the wild bee.

Celebrating World Bee Day and as part of the brand's sustainability efforts in Sweden, McDonald's collaborated with marketing communications agency NORDDDB to create the miniature restaurant, which is also a fully functioning beehive.

The idea came about after finding many of Sweden's McDonald's outlets had beehives on their rooftops.

“We have a lot of really devoted franchisees who contribute to our sustainability work, and it feels good that we can use our size to amplify such a great idea as beehives on the rooftops,” said Christoffer Rönnblad, marketing director of McDonald’s Sweden.

The beehive design was created by award-winning set designer Nicklas Nilsson, and has already proved so popular another four have been implemented across the country.

There's no denying McDonald's impact on global food supply and therefore the vested interest the company no doubt has in ensuring these gorgeous little creatures keep doing what they do. But if this campaign places more focus on and awareness of the wellbeing and preservation of bees as a result, we're in favour. Here's hoping McDonald's continues to use its platform to raise awareness of issues like the plight of bees, and other big brands follow closely in its footsteps.

