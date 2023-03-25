I'm obsessed with these tiny dioramas

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

When can I move in?

A shot of various small dioramas in plastic cases stacked up and a closeup up of a miniature bowl of food
(Image credit: Hanabira工房)

Arts and crafts projects come in all shapes and sizes, from the biggest masterpiece to the tiniest work of art. And I'm hard pressed to find tinier than these gorgeous miniature dioramas that are bursting with charming details and impressive craftsmanship. 

Looking for some artistic inspiration for your own projects? Check out our guide to the best acrylic paints to follow this beautifully realistic eye painting tutorial.

The stunning dioramas, created by YouTube user Hanabira工房 (opens in new tab), are built into small plastic display cases and resemble tiny apartment rooms. Each room is swimming with handmade details that really bring them to life, from minuscule fridges packed with food to a tiny TV that actually works! You can find new delightful details to discover the more you look at them. Watch the whole step-by-step process in the video above if you're wanting to make your own detailed masterpiece (or just sit back and enjoy the magic as it comes to life).

Image 1 of 4
A shot of a miniature kitchen diorama with a hand in shot.
(Image credit: Hanabira工房 via Youtube)

Clocking in at over an hour long, the video is also a win for creative ASMR fans (like me). Hanibara's channel is packed full of other creative projects too, so you certainly won't be short on crafting inspiration. Just make sure you're armed with the best acrylic paintbrushes to get started.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

Topics
Art
Painting
News
Art

Related articles