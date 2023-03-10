These paintings are eye-wateringly realistic

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Create stunning artwork with only a few tools.

A shot of an artist's hand with an array of acrylic eye paintings
(Image credit: Mii Paintings via YouTube)

Whilst acrylic paint is an incredibly versatile art medium, it can sometimes be hard to come up with unique pieces when you're first getting started. Luckily, we've found a fantastic tutorial showing budding artists how to make their own stunning artwork in the form of photorealistic eye paintings. 

In fact, these eye-watering paintings are so impressive we could easily add them to our favourite realistic paintings list. Scroll down to see them in all their glory.

The video shared onto YouTube by user Mii Paintings demonstrates how to make these gorgeous pieces. It's a pretty affordable too – all you'll need is a round canvas, acrylic paints and epoxy resin alongside your regular tools like paintbrushes and some pens to really make the detailing pop. You can see the whole step-by-step tutorial below if you want to make your own eye masterpiece.

The best part about this technique is how customisable it is. From colour combinations to patterning, the possibilities are endless and it's a great way to create a stunning piece no matter your skill level. In need of some supplies? Check out our pick of the best acrylic paints and the best acrylic paintbrushes.

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

