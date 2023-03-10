These paintings are eye-wateringly realistic

Whilst acrylic paint is an incredibly versatile art medium, it can sometimes be hard to come up with unique pieces when you're first getting started. Luckily, we've found a fantastic tutorial showing budding artists how to make their own stunning artwork in the form of photorealistic eye paintings.

In fact, these eye-watering paintings are so impressive we could easily add them to our favourite realistic paintings list. Scroll down to see them in all their glory.

(Image credit: Mii Paintings via YouTube)

The video shared onto YouTube by user Mii Paintings demonstrates how to make these gorgeous pieces. It's a pretty affordable too – all you'll need is a round canvas, acrylic paints and epoxy resin alongside your regular tools like paintbrushes and some pens to really make the detailing pop. You can see the whole step-by-step tutorial below if you want to make your own eye masterpiece.

The best part about this technique is how customisable it is. From colour combinations to patterning, the possibilities are endless and it's a great way to create a stunning piece no matter your skill level. In need of some supplies? Check out our pick of the best acrylic paints and the best acrylic paintbrushes.

