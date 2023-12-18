MSI's Every Choice campaign is my favourite of the year

There are hundreds of choices to be made in the modern world, most of them are entirely inconsequential, yet we spend hours thinking about them – what should we have for lunch? What should we wear to that special occasion? And what souvenir should we buy from our trip abroad?

But not everyone has access to these choices, and many don't have the power to make decisions about their own bodies; 40 per cent of the world's women live in countries where abortion is inaccessible, restricted or banned outright, and 257 million women have no access to contraception.

To highlight this disconnect in the choices available to women around the globe, global sexual and reproductive health provider MSI Reproductive Choices partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio to create a brand campaign 'Every Choice'.

(Image credit: MSI)

The campaign takes the form of a series of OOH and print adverts that outline the seemingly endless choices that many of us have access to, on the more trivial matters of modern life, juxtaposed with a powerful message about the limits of women's reproductive choices around the world. The call to action asks people to donate to MSI.

The result is an evocative campaign that will have you thinking twice before pondering what type of coffee you'd like, or your next bagel order. Contrasting these choices with the starker options many women face when getting pregnant, for example, is a powerful way to get the message across.

(Image credit: MSI)

The locations of the billboard ads are no coincidence, either. The list of 'souvenirs you can get from one shop' is near Westminster, and the 'bagel filling options' lists are across every corner of Manhattan.

(Image credit: MSI)

This simple yet devastatingly effective print campaign is probably my favourite of the year, though I wish it didn't need to exist. The print and OOH adverts will be live throughout December in New York and London.

Read more about the campaign on Medium.