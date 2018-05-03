New straight-talking designs come up trumps

Jessica Walsh is well-established in the design world. Not only is she a partner at one of the top 20 US design studios of 2018 Sagmeister & Walsh, she's also very well known for saying how it is, something which is evident from her handwritten #jessicawalshhasnofilter posts on Instagram.

Now taking her thoughts and feelings one step further, Walsh has launched new project Sorry I Have No Filter – a merchandise website full of straight-talking designs, including jackets, tees, socks, pins, pillows, mugs, iPhone cases and more.

"I started Sorry I Have No Filter as a written Instagram series of thoughts I was thinking in my head over five years ago," says Walsh. "I've realised many of my own feelings and insecurities are largely universal, and, through this, gained quite a bit of confidence.

"I've learned to let go of expectations, live life on my own terms and stop caring so much about what others think of me. There are so many external pressures on women to live, act, look, smile a certain way, and I am just over it all.

"My sister calls this my 'I don't give a fuck' attitude. This was part of the inspiration of the Sorry I Have No Filter site being a middle finger. It's 2018 and women should just be and behave and act however they want – and we should support each other in our own individual paths and ways of expressing ourselves."

Ladies, Wine & Design

Ladies, Wine & Design aims to foster women in the creative industries

Sorry I Have No Filter follows on from Walsh's earlier endeavour, the popular Pins Wont Save the World , 100 per cent of the donations from which went directly to charities under threat as a result of Trump's administration.

But now proceeds are shifting to Ladies, Wine & Design , an initiative Walsh set up that aims to foster women in the creative industries.

"Our initiative is to mentor, champion, and foster creative women through free global events such as talks, salon nights, mentorship circles, and more. Our goal through LWD is to bring women together to form positive relationships so we can lift each other up, share resources and inspiration, and help propel each other forward," explains Walsh.

You'll find more information on Ladies, Wine & Design and upcoming events via its new LWD website and Instagram page.

