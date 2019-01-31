The best Nikon D3400 deals in 2019: get the lowest price on this DSLR

Looking for the cheapest Nikon D3400 price? You're in the right place: we have today's very best Nikon D3400 deals right here.

The excellent entry-level Nikon D3400 is one of the best cameras you can buy if you're just starting out. If you're looking to bag a bargain, scroll down for the most competitive Nikon D3400 prices from the world's most reliable retailers...

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Nikon D3400 deals

Get this user-friendly DSLR at a brilliant price

Sensor: CMOS ASP-C | Megapixels: : 24.2 | Autofocus: Yes | Screen type: 3-inch LCD | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5.1fps | Movies: Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 60, 50, 30, 25 or 24p | User level: Beginner

Fantastic performance for the price

Excellent battery life

The flash is a tad underpowered

The Nikon D3400 is one of our favourite entry-level DSLR cameras. It’s more than capable of taking a great picture, but comes without the huge price tag many rival cameras wear.

We’d go for this model over the older ones thanks to the D3400's excellent battery and SnapBridge. The Nikon D3400 will last for a few days from a solitary charge for most users, with the capacity to take up to 1,200 shots before needing topping up.

SnapBridge is a neat system that enables you to transfer images via Bluetooth to your mobile phone – making it a lot easier to back your pictures up on a secondary device and enabling you to upload them to social media before you get home and transfer them to your laptop.

With these Nikon D3400 deals, you get some impressive specs for your cash. You can shoot 24 megapixel images at five frames per second, and this small camera is an excellent video recorder too. As you would expect at this price, there’s no 4K recording, but 1080p recording remains of excellent quality for most entry-level users.

If you’re just getting into photography and the world of DSLRs, then you’ll appreciate the Nikon D3400’s built-in guide and user-friendly controls. This is one of your best options if you’re serious about taking pictures but can’t justify splashing four figures on a camera. Here are the lowest Nikon D3400 prices out there right now...

Related articles: