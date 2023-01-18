Of course someone built an iPad into a guitar

The creativity of artists and musicians alike is boundless – we’ve seen some pretty wacky ideas in the past but it's safe to say this custom build is one I'm definitely a fan of. In his latest creative endeavour, musician Daniel Wallis of Devil and Sons guitars has spiced up his build by fitting an iPad into the main body of his guitar. But the question is, why?

Devil and Sons is known for making bespoke custom instruments, and what's more unique than an iPad built into a guitar? If you're in the market for an iPad, make sure to check out our guide to the various iPad generations.

(Image credit: Daniel Wallis)

Well, there are actually some really cool features included in this custom build named the iCaster. The included iPad screen means the musician can set up some interesting visuals that play during use. Wallis states that he "makes guitars where the aesthetics are really important," and although an iPad jammed into the main body isn't necessarily the most visually pleasing, we can't argue that being able to have animations on screen that move as you play music is pretty darn cool. We've seen some other awesome custom designs before, such as this Nintendo Switch concept that is sure to make any Zelda fan excited.

(Image credit: Daniel Wallis via Youtube)

But pretty visuals aren't the only advantage of the inbuilt tablet. Wallis points out that players can play along to tutorials on the screen as well as use apps to display musical tools like guitar tabs, metronomes to keep you in time as you play and even using an audio app to record your tunes. The below video sees Wallis go into detail about some of his favourite features.

Honestly, I'm sold on the iCaster. Unfortunately there's only one edition available right now as part of a raffle. But if it were a product you could easily buy in the future, I'd totally try and get my hands on one – just like this impressive 2cm thin PS5 mod that I wish was a real thing.

Today's best iPad Pro 12.9 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £1,249 (opens in new tab) £1,196.41 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £1,249 (opens in new tab) £1,196.41 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £1,429 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more: