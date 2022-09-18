An earth-shattering optical illusion was just spotted in space

By Daniel Piper
published

When worlds collide.

We've seen all manner of optical illusions over the past few years, involving everything from three-headed deer to rotating horses (via countless objects that appear to be moving but definitely aren't moving). Just when it feels like we've seen them all, another first pops up. Like this one. It's in space! 

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a phenomenon known as Galactic Overlap, in which two galaxies – both more than a billion lightyears away from Earth – appear to have combined to create a sort of super-galaxy. Yep, it's one of the most far-out optical illusions we've seen.

A photo of two galaxies appearing to collide in space

(Image credit: European Space Agency)

According to the European Space Agency (ESA) (opens in new tab), the galaxies, catchily named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, aren't actually colliding. Like "ships that pass in the night," they're simply brushing past one-another (and in reality, they're no doubt wildly far apart). 

The image comes from Galaxy Zoo, a "massive citizen science project which crowdsources galaxy classifications from a pool of hundreds of thousands of volunteers." And over the course of the project, galaxies have been observed 'interacting' several times. Check out the gallery below for some more images from the Hubble Space Telescope featuring galaxies appearing to make contact.

Image 1 of 3
A photo showing two galaxies appearing to interact in space
(Image credit: European Space Agency)

But the new photo, dated 5 September 2022, is easily the clearest vision yet of two spiral galaxies colliding – and a testament to the increasing capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope. It would have made our best camera roundup if it wasn't 43.5 feet long and floating in space. 

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles