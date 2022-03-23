The Photography Show is back!

The first details are in for The Photography Show 2022 and The Video Show 2022, which will be back at the UK's National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from 17 to 20 of September. Major brands including Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, OM-Digital Solutions, Nikon and Sony have already signed up for this year's event, and you can register now for updates.

Since 2014, the free annual event has offered professional and enthusiast photographers alike a chance to get hands-on with the latest camera tech, to test products and to learn skills and techniques from experts. The Photography Show 2022 will feature more than 250 brands in total, showcasing cameras, lenses and all the accessories a photographer could want, including bags, printers and tripods.

Attendees will be able to test products and learn more in live demos and workshops (if you can't wait, check out our guides to the best camera and the best camera bags and cases). More details will be revealed soon, so watch this space, or head to The Photography Show site to register for updates.

The Photography Show 2021 attracted professionals and enthusiasts to the Birmingham NEC after a year's break (Image credit: Future)

The Photography Show 2022 will again feature the presence of brands including Benro, Tenba, Nanlite, Saramonic, The Flash Centre, Tamron, Sigma, Godox, RODE Microphones, LEE Filters and PiXAPRO. Meanwhile, ASUS has been confirmed to take part in the event for the first time.

As well as getting hands-on with products, those attending will be able to network, share expertise and gain inspiration from other photographers. The Super Stage will be back with a programme of live talks featuring big names in photography. We can also look forward to checking out the event's galleries and picking up tips at the Exhibitor Academy.

Looking to upgrade your photography equipment? If you can't wait until the show, see the best current prices on our choice of the best cameras below.

Read more: