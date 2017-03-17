Pick up tons of new skills with these courses from the Virtual Training Company

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but that's not true. It's never too late to learn, you just need the right resources to help teach you. That's where Virtual Training Company comes in. Grab a lifetime subscription on sale today for just $89 (approx. £73)!

Virtual Training Company is an invaluable asset for anyone hoping to learn a new skill. It's packed with more than 1,000 courses spread across 15 fields that you'll be able to master at your own pace. Whether you're interested in design, coding, animation, or just about anything else, you'll find a course for you. Plus, new ones are being added regularly, so you’ll never run out of things to learn.