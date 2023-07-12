Prime Day is almost over, but I've just found this massive drawing tablet deal

For months, this drawing tablet has been at the top of our list as the best for most people because it offers such great value. Now it's momentarily even better value because, in a sudden (and very late) lightning Prime Day sale, the Xencelabs Wireless Drawing Tablet Medium bundle is reduced from $359.99 to 287.99 at Amazon US.

This price matches the record low that we saw briefly during Black Friday in November last year, and it's the best price we've seen in 2023 by some way. The only other discount this year was an offer for $310 in February. You'll need to be quick, though. This is a flash deal with limited numbers - you'll also need to take our a free trial of Amazon Prime if you're not a member.

This isn't the flashiest drawing tablet around and it's from a lesser-known brand than the likes of Wacom, but in our review, we found it did everything we wanted from a graphics display of this size, and for a lower price than most of the competition. This price is for a bundle with 2 battery-free pens and shortcut Quick Keys for a smooth workflow. The tablet and pens alone are now $279.99 $223.99 at Amazon US and £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon UK.

Today's best drawing tablet deal

Xencelabs Wireless Drawing Tablet Medium Bundle

Was: $359.99

Now: $287.99 at Amazon

Save: $72 Overview: This graphics tablet has topped our best drawing tablets buying guide since its release thanks to its balance between performance and tremendous value. We recommend it for anyone starting out in digital art, drawing and also photo editors who want an alternative to using a mouse or trackpad. Key features: includes 2 pens and Quick Keys | Size: 12in| Connectivity: USB | Pressure sensitivity: 8192 levels Release date: January 2021. Price history: This is the joint lowest price on record in the US, matching the price we saw during Black Friday last year. The price has only been reduced once in 2023. If you don't need the Quick Keys, the tablet and pens alone are also reduced by 20%, from $279.99 to $223.99 Current price: Walmart: $359.99 Review consensus: We wrote our full review of this drawing tablet in mid-2021 after spending five months using it, and we were hugely impressed. Our sister publication Digital Camera World also gave it a five-star review. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Digital Camera World ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑



Not in the US? Here are the best prices on the Xencelabs Wireless Drawing Tablet Medium in your country: