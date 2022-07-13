The Prime Day laptop deal you won't want to miss

It's deals galore once again on the second day of Amazon Prime Day – and there's no denying there's some impressive offers up for grabs. But if it's a laptop deal you're after, you'll be very hard pushed to beat the one that shaves a huge $170 off the powerful HP Pavilion 15 (opens in new tab).

The slim, lightweight device gets an impressive 4.3 stars out of 5 from over 300 reviews on Amazon, with many commenting on its sleek design and easy set up. This particular model comes complete with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage and Windows 11 Pro – everything you need to handle all manner of complex tasks.

But why is this such a good deal, we hear you ask. Well, the HP Pavilion 15 was already one of the few powerful workstations you could get without the premium price tag, so the extra Prime Day saving makes this excellent value for money.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: $944.99 $774.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170: One of the best laptop deals we've seen this Prime Day so far, it's not often we see this powerhouse of a machine at such a low price. The event is coming to an end soon and so too will this offer so don't delay.

