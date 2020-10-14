Killer Prime Day laptop deal sees 2020 MacBook Pro price slashed

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially underway, and there are some amazing Prime Day laptop deals to be had. Right now you can save hundreds on world-leading devices, including Apple's MacBook Pro and Air and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3.

Best Prime Day laptop deals: UK

Acer Chromebook Spin 13: £849.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £250: This quality Acer Chromebook acts as a laptop and drawing tablet in one device. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, it comes complete with a beautiful 13-5-inch display, Wacom stylus and 8GB RAM.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £999 £779 at Amazon

Save £220: Clean, elegant, thin and light, the Surface Laptop 3 is a portable powerhouse. Right now you can get this 2019, 13.5-inch touchscreen model with i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for well under £800. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50: Apple's increasingly popular MacBook Air is currently at its lowest price ever over on Amazon. Just £930 will get you this stylish gold 13-inch model, complete with i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200: This earthy gold coloured Samsung Galaxy Book S is now reduced by an impressive 20%. This spec includes a 13-inch screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a long-lasting battery – all the power you need to work wherever, whenever.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15: £1,918.99 £1,569 at Dell

Save £349.99: With huge SSD storage (1 TB) and 1GB of memory, the XPS 15 also comes with a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and a super-powerful NVIDIA graphics card. It also has a 4k Ultra-HD OLED display with anti-reflective screen. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 00:00 (BST)





View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2020): £1,499 | £1,395 at Amazon

Save £104: Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and boasting 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, this is the lowest price you'll find this 13-inch spec MacBook right now.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 | £1,249 at Amazon

Save £50: Not quite as good a saving but this is still a great deal on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. A slightly less powerful version, with less storage (256GB SSD) than the model above, this is a great deal, which we're sure won't last long.

View Deal

Best Prime Day laptop deals: US

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This Prime Day laptop deals sees $100 off this 2020, 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. At a price like this, we don't expect stocks to last long.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2019): $2,799 $2,449 at Amazon

Save $350: If you're after an all-singing, all-dancing MacBook, that can handle whatever you throw at it, this is the model for you. A powerhouse, this 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro comes complete with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7: $899.99 $773.98 at Amazon

Save $125: This 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 in platinum comes with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD. It's a stunning tablet at a more than reasonable price. This deal was snapped up quickly. It's still available, but not in stock until 12 December 2020.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $1,359 $999 at Microsoft

Save $360: With this offer, you get a black, Intel Core i5 shiny new Surface Pro 7 direct from Microsoft with a Type Cover thrown in. This model has 8GB and 256GB RAM but there are plenty of other options to choose from – all with great savings.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £659.99 at Amazon

Save 37%: The Surface Pro 7 is a laptop-cum-tablet, and there's a massive £239 off the asking price of this platinum model. For just £659.99, you'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | £1,169 | £1,128.99 at Amazon

Save £40: This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet has a little more storage than the one above. This sleek black edition comes with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 256GB storage. Best of all, you don't need to be a Prime member to get this deal.



View Deal

