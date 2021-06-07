How to get $10 to spend on Prime Day and support small businesses too

Prime Day dates have just been announced, and the shopping event is taking place sooner than many expected, on 21-22 June. To get ready for the big day(s), Amazon is offering a promo that it says is part of its investment of $100 million to help small businesses. That might seem a bit weird coming from Amazon, but $100 million is a lot of money, so we'll reserve judgement (for now).

As part of this investment, Prime Day customers can get $10/£10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend the same amount on items sold by select small businesses via Amazon from 7 June to 20 June. Which means you can take advantage of this offer right now, and support a host of designer-makers making quality goods.

If you're not sure where to start, then use the links above to go to Amazon's Storefronts page, where you'll find a collection of businesses to browse. All you have to do is spend the $10/£10 on eligible businesses (which have a 'this product is from a small business' banner above them, to make it nice and clear).

You then claim the $10/£10 credit via a confirmation email and you're ready to redeem on 21 and 22 June. The great thing about this saving is that you'll already be saving money over Prime Day – see our Prime day deals hub for more ideas of what'll be on offer.

If you're an Apple fan, you'll also want to head to our Apple Prime Day hub, where we've already started curating some early deals on Apple goods.

Like Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime Day member to take advantage of this small business offer. Sign up below if you're not one already, and you can get a 30 day free trial, which will take you all the way to Prime Day. You can even cancel it straight after Prime Day if you like, with no strings attached.

For more on a range of deals on Prime Day, see our sister site T3's best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Read more: