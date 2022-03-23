Save a colossal $2000 on this 65-inch 8K Samsung TV

We've seen some generous deals on Samsung TVs over the last week courtesy of its Discover Samsung Spring sale, but this one tops them all. Right now you can get the 65-inch 8K Samsung Neo QLED QN900A TV for $2999.99, down from $4999.99. That's a colossal saving of $2000 and a whole lot of TV for less than $3000.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN900A is one of the best TVs on the market, with a price tag to match. It's a high-end model and won't fit everyone's needs and budget but, if you've got the money to spend and want the best, it more than delivers. Samsung's Quantum Mini LED technology provides stunning picture quality and ultra-fine contrast. Its Slim infinity One Design makes it a stylish addition to your home.

If you're after something slightly bigger there's a saving to be had on the 75-inch model too and a whopping $4000 off the 85-inch version. These are the lowest prices we've seen for this Samsung TV and, as we don't know how long this deal will last, we recommend taking advantage while you can.

Samsung 8K TV: $4999.99 $2999.99 at Samsung

Save $2000: This is a huge saving and the lowest price we've seen for Samsung's 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV. An unmissable deal you're in the market for one of the best TVs around and you've got the budget.

Still not sure which TV is best for you, or what to consider when looking for one? Our guide to the best TVs can help, with 4K, 8K, OLED, LCD, high-end and budget options for all needs. For current-gen gamers, we've also put together a guide to the best TV for PS5.

If you're reading this outside the US, you can find the best Samsung TV deals in your location below.

