This Samsung Frame TV saving is the 'Art TV' deal we want this Black Friday

Art TVs – the 4K TVs that double-up as beautiful frames for crystal clear art work (straight from the museums of the world). They're all the rage right now, and the one that's leading the way is Samsung's Frame TV, so we're excited to see some decent discounts on them this week. Top of the pick is this $200 off the 50-inch, 2022 model – down from $1,097 to just $897.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Although you can set the TV up on a stand, the Samsung Frame TV really comes alive when you wall-mount it (which you can get done professionally for $100). When on the wall, it will turn into a slim picture frame when the TV is turned off. It can also automatically turn on when you walk into the room, displaying your preferred art in glorious high definition.

Just to be clear, this deal smashes the last best discount on the 50-inch model. That was $1,197.99 on Amazon back earlier this year. Factor in that it was listed at $1,297.99 back in May 2022, and you can see that this $897.99 asking price is pretty tasty.

We've detailed all the current best deals on the Samsung Frame TV range below, both in the US and the UK. For more big Black Friday TV savings, see our roundup of the best four TV deals that probably won't be beat this weekend.

Save $200: The 50-inch, 2022 model of the Frame is our current pick of the range deals. It's at an all time low, and 50-inches, to our eyes, seem like an ideal size for a TV that doubles up as a beautiful picture frame. Pro wall mounting included for an extra $99.99.



Best Samsung Frame Black Friday deals in the US

Best Samsung Frame Black Friday deals in the UK

In the UK, the best Samsung Frame TV deals right now are at Amazon. These are your options:

