Samsung SSD price plummets by 44% in incredible Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a deal on a super-fast solid state drive (SSD) from industry leaders Samsung, you're in luck. Right now you can get a Samsung T7, 1TB SSD over at Amazon with a whopping 44% saving. The price has dropped from £184.79 to just £104, so you save £80.80. That's the lowest it has been sold on Amazon to date.

We've been covering external hard drive and SSD Black Friday deals for a few years now, and this one is worth grabbing while it lasts – which we don't think will be long. Looking at the price history of this popular model, the previous lowest price we've seen it on Amazon was £131.52, but generally the price has hovered around £150.

The Samsung SSD hard drive is popular for a reason. It's high-speed – up to nine times faster than standard hard drives. It's also super secure with fingerprint security, and being an SSD it will take a fall of up to two metres in its stride. It's also pocket-sized, so really portable.

The best Samsung T7 SSD deal we've seen!

Samsung T7 SSD, 1TB: £184.79 Samsung T7 SSD, 1TB: £184.79 £103.99 at Amazon

Save £ 80.80: Get 1TB SSD for £100! This is by far the best external SSD Black Friday deal we've covered. The T7 comes with two USB cables (Type-C to C and Type-C to A) for use with Macs, PCs and Android devices.



Samsung T7 SSD, 2TB: £353.79 Samsung T7 SSD, 2TB: £353.79 £269 at Amazon

Save £84.79: Want more space, but the same great quality? This 2TB version of the Samsung T7 is currently having a 24% price drop. Save £84 and get the super speed, security and portability of the above model – and an extra terabyte!



