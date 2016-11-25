Topics

Save £400 on Microsoft Surface Book bundle this Black Friday!

By  

All the very best deals on Microsoft's powerful 2-in-1 for pro designers.

Here at Creative Bloq we're keeping an eye out for any amazing deals for artists and designers in the build-up to Black Friday – and we've found incredible deals on Microsoft's super-powerful laptop and tablet 2-in-1 for design professionals, the Surface Book.

Save £400 on Surface Book bundle at John Lewis

You can pick up a Microsoft Surface Book with Arc Touch Mouse, Surface Pen Tip Kit and Maroo Marbled Leather Sleeve in this Black Friday offer at John Lewis. Get the offer here.

Get £400 off ta Microsoft Surface Book bundle

Get £400 off ta Microsoft Surface Book bundle

Other great Surface Book deals this Black Friday

See more articles

Related articles