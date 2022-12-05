This fiendish quiz tests your web design knowledge

Think you know your #0000FF from your #1000ff? Your Helvetica from your Verdana? Your 9:16 from your 4:3? If so (or indeed, if the above makes much sense to you), then this we've found the web design quiz for you.

Semblance is a quiz designed to test your ability to notice "pixel perfect changes in frontend web design". And even for more experienced web designers, this is a pretty fiendish challenge. (Looking for web design inspiration? Check out the best website designs around.)

Don't Google the answer (Image credit: Kapwing)

The multiple-choice questions compare fonts, colours, photo editing techniques and more – and even test your ability to compare the amount of pixels in a border. Which is harder than it sounds – this writer scored a measly 40% overall. But hey, I'm a writer, not a designer.

(Yes, A and B are different colours) (Image credit: Kapwing)

The quiz come courtesy of online content creation platform Kapwing. Head to the Kapwing website (opens in new tab) to test your web design prowess. And if you're looking for some examples of great web design, check out these 9 great UI designs and what we can learn from them.

