This fiendish quiz tests your web design knowledge

By Daniel Piper
published

Can you spot a pixel out of place?

Think you know your #0000FF from your #1000ff? Your Helvetica from your Verdana? Your 9:16 from your 4:3? If so (or indeed, if the above makes much sense to you), then this we've found the web design quiz for you.

Semblance is a quiz designed to test your ability to notice "pixel perfect changes in frontend web design". And even for more experienced web designers, this is a pretty fiendish challenge. (Looking for web design inspiration? Check out the best website designs around.)

Screenshot from the Semblance online quiz featuring 4 Google logos, 3 of which contain the wrong colours

Don't Google the answer (Image credit: Kapwing)

The multiple-choice questions compare fonts, colours, photo editing techniques and more – and even test your ability to compare the amount of pixels in a border. Which is harder than it sounds – this writer scored a measly 40% overall. But hey, I'm a writer, not a designer.

Screenshot from quiz featuring 4 different shades of blue

(Yes, A and B are different colours) (Image credit: Kapwing)

The quiz come courtesy of online content creation platform Kapwing. Head to the Kapwing website (opens in new tab) to test your web design prowess. And if you're looking for some examples of great web design, check out these 9 great UI designs and what we can learn from them.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

