Okay, I’m utterly in love with this Stranger Things x PepsiCo collaboration

Take all my money.

The packaging
(Image credit: PepsiCo)

Unless you've been living under a rock (or the upside down), you probably already know that Stranger Things season 4 has taken over the world. The show is jam-packed full of 80s iconography, and it seems as though brands are hopping on the retro bandwagon to celebrate the release of the new season. 

PepsiCo has released a number of spooky Stranger Things-themed packaging for Cheetos, Ruffles, Sabritas and Doritoes. The designs are perfectly retro, and it makes me wish that PepsiCo's '80s makeover wasn't just a limited edition. If you're on the hunt for some more brilliant packaging, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best packaging designs

PepsiCo designer, Mauro Porcini, shared the new looks over on his own Instagram (see above) with the caption "Did you ever ask yourself how your favourite snacks would look like in the “Upside Down” reality? We worked with Netflix‘s STRANGER THINGS to imagine that world…". 

And while it didn't cross my mind what my favourite snacks might look like in the upside down when I was watching the show, I have to admit that now I want to know. Would Vecna like supernatural-inspired coke? How would stranger Snickers look? I'd just hope they look anything as cool as PepsiCo's glowy and smokey designs. 

The Doritos merch

How cool is this Doritos x Stranger Things duvet? (Image credit: PepsiCo)

The retro designs feature all four of the show's baddies (the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, the Spider Monster and of course, Vecna), as well as the main buildings in each series. And just when you thought the ST4 makeovers couldn't get any cooler, PepsiCo has also released a collection of merchandise featuring brilliant designs (see above). 

Unfortunately, these limited edition designs are only hitting Latin America, so the US and UK will miss out. If you wanted to have a go at designing your very own Stranger Things-themed packaging then why not download Photoshop and get creating?

