Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99.



Samsung's Frame TV is an excellent addition if you enjoy stunning visuals and unique design. Aptly named The Frame, this 4K TV is designed to sit flush against a wall thanks to the slim wall mount styled after a traditional picture frame. It includes a unique "Art Mode" where the TV displays chosen photos and artwork when it's turned off, turning the TV into a beautiful art display.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" The Frame 4K Smart TV $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500: Pick up Samsung's beautiful designed 4K smart TV that's perfect for any visual art lover. With a stunning QLED display and motion sensors to turn on or off when you move from room to room, this is the definition of a Smart TV!

