Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Save a massive $500 off The Frame Smart TV right now.

A product shot of the Samsung Frame Smart TV on a colourful background with the words huge savings
(Image credit: Future/Samsung)

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99.

Samsung's Frame TV is an excellent addition if you enjoy stunning visuals and unique design. Aptly named The Frame, this 4K TV is designed to sit flush against a wall thanks to the slim wall mount styled after a traditional picture frame. It includes a unique "Art Mode" where the TV displays chosen photos and artwork when it's turned off, turning the TV into a beautiful art display.

If you want to browse the best prices on this beautiful TV, you can find a round up of some great discounts in our regularly updated guide to the best Samsung Frame TV deals. Alternatively, we list some more brands in our breakdown of the best TVs available right now.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K Smart TV $1,499.99 (opens in new tab)

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K Smart TV $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $500: Pick up Samsung's beautiful designed 4K smart TV that's perfect for any visual art lover. With a stunning QLED display and motion sensors to turn on or off when you move from room to room, this is the definition of a Smart TV!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Find other great Samsung Frame deals, wherever you're based...

Related articles:

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and is the newest member of the CB team. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and makeup artist of nearly eight years and regularly attends events and photoshoots as both a guest and attendee, so if she isn’t in the office she’s most likely in the woods dressed as a fictional character.

Related articles