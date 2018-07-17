Amazon Prime Day deals: 6 SD memory card bargains

We’ve spotted some absolutely cracking Amazon Prime Day deals on SD memory cards today. Whether you’re into action photography, want to capture 4K UHD video, need more storage on your phone or Nintendo Switch, or just want some reliable, rock-solid back-up for your work, these brilliant SD memory cards have you covered. And at these Prime Day prices they’re an absolute steal.

(Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these SD memory card offers.)

Amazon Prime Day homepage: see all deals

Amazon Prime Day memory card deals

The best Amazon US Prime Day memory card deals

The best Amazon UK Prime Day memory card deals