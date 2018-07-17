Amazon Prime Day deals: 6 SD memory card bargains

We’ve spotted some absolutely cracking Amazon Prime Day deals on SD memory cards today. Whether you’re into action photography, want to capture 4K UHD video, need more storage on your phone or Nintendo Switch, or just want some reliable, rock-solid back-up for your work, these brilliant SD memory cards have you covered. And at these Prime Day prices they’re an absolute steal.
The best Amazon US Prime Day memory card deals
SanDisk Extreme SDXC Memory Card 64GB: $22.96 (was $33.99)
Save 32% - Perfectly suited to DSLR and interchangeable-lens cameras, this memory card boasts 40MB/s write speeds for faster shot-to-shot performance. Works with both SDHC and SDXC supporting devices. Save $11.03 now on a SanDisk Extreme SDXC Memory Card 64GB.
SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC Memory Card 64GB: $13.99 (was $24.99)
Save 44% - Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets, this micro SD card delivers transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices. Save $11.00 now on a SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC Memory Card 64GB.
Samsung MicroSDXC Memory Card 256GB: $84.99 (was $119.99)
Save 30% - If 64GB just won't cut it, why not supersize your storage with this Samsung memory card capable of recording 4K UHD video and high resolution pictures. Works with smartphones, drones, DSLRs and more. Save $35 now on a Samsung MicroSDXC Memory Card 256GB.
The best Amazon UK Prime Day memory card deals
SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card 64GB: £20.99 (was £33.52)
Save 37% - Keep up with the action while you’re out with your camera, capture uninterrupted 4K UHD and Full HD video, or back-up your work with this 64GB SanDisk SD card. At this price there's no excuse; get on it! Save £12.53 now on a SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card 64GB.
SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card 128GB: £39.89 (was £59.51)
Save 33% - Need more than 64GB? Try this SD memory card instead – it boasts all the performance and reliability of the 64GB card above, but features double the capacity. This one is especially well-suited to serious photographer. Save £12.53 now on a SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card 128GB.
SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card 128GB: £23.69 (was £35.02)
Save 32% - SanDisk keep delivering the goods this Amazon Prime Day with this microSDXC memory card that delivers up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and faster app loading times. Perfect for phones and the Nintendo Switch. Save £11.33 now on a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card 128GB
