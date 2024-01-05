The first ever AI laser engraver with Midjourney support looks pretty wild

Have you ever felt compelled to engrave your AI-generated artwork? Us neither, but now, with the world’s first laser engraver with Midjourney support, we can. The LumiTool F20 , designed by Simon Lin, boasts an industrial-grade 20W laser which lets it carve through materials 10x faster than standard laser engravers. It’s designed for home use, and can be both a tabletop engraver and handheld too.

It looks different from most of the other best laser cutters and engravers on the market, in a large part because of what it’s designed for. The LumiTool F20 has a vertical form factor, which lets you place objects on its bed below with the laser hovering above, while its handle gives you the chance to lift and point it at other surfaces – like large, immovable objects.

And as the laser sits on a hinge, you can tilt it to engrave on tilted objects and surfaces. Its fibre laser sets it apart from similar products, and it’s powerful enough for you to engrave up to 1.5mm in metal and 3mm in stone. Meanwhile, it can cut into sheet materials too. It’s seriously precise and detailed, etching with an accuracy of 0.001mm.

However, its most exciting feature is its use of AI, and the process is simple. All you need to do is input image descriptions into the LumiTool smartphone app, which has Midjourney integration, allowing you to engrave AI-generated images in minutes. Meanwhile, you can also share images directly from your smartphone in the app too, as well as DXF files for precise pathways when it comes to cutting.

If you want to get your hands on one it’ll set you back $1,599 – there’s currently $1,000 off its RRP of $2,599. The app is free to use, but the AI features cost $99 per year. While it’s a standalone device, you can upgrade it with accessories including including a safety shield, a chuck rotary for more precise work, and a slide extension if you’re working on larger canvasses.