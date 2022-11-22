We've found the 4 best early Black Friday TV deals on LG, Sony and more

And we can't see them being beat.

Black Friday TV deals are ramping up, and we've already covered some really meaningful price reductions on top TV brands. It's within that context, and having covered Black Friday for several years running, that we can confidently say that we've found the four best Black Friday TV deals so far. And they're on a range of brilliant brands with different price points. Here they are:

And what a range of amazing TVs they are! The Sony Bravia A80J is a top of the range OLED smart Google TV that we're big fans of (this writer having owned an earlier model). And, well, with a $900 discount over at Best Buy (now just $999.99), what more do you need to know?!

Then there's the more modestly priced Hisense, that's currently down from $1,199.99 to just $699.99, saving you $500 on the 65-inch, 2021 model. 

The LG C2 is the company's flagship TV, and though this model is 42-inches, it's still the biggest price drop on this model range over at B&H Photo – down from $1,296.99 to $896.99. Again, I'm currently reviewing the 77-inch version of this, and can report that it's a beautiful TV, with true blacks and vibrant, crisp colours. Getting the 2022 model for under a grand is a great deal. 

The next TV is the one and only Samsung Frame TV – the art TV that when wall-mounted is either a 4K TV or a stunning frame for all your favourite art. This 55-inch, 2022 model is down from $1,497.99 to $997.99 over at B&H Photo, but actually all the range has discounts. 

Check out the best TV for PS5, and if you want a steady eye on the best LG C2 prices, as and when they go live, we've got that page too.

