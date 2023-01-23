These drunken McDonald's ads are golden

We've all been there – it's the end of a long night, everything hurts and you have no idea what time it is when suddenly you see those familiar golden arches and suddenly everything feels okay again. In its latest branding, McDonald's New Zealand has made light of late-night drunken customers in these brilliantly funny billboards.

We've seen some similarly entertaining marketing in our pick of the very best print adverts of all time. Designed by branding agency DDB Aotearoa, the ads depict some of the brand's most popular products doubled with hilarious mispronunciations commonly overheard by those poor late night workers.

A post shared by DDB Group Aotearoa NZ (@ddbgroupaotearoanz) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The billboards depict the names of various menu items with a drunken twist. The Fillet-o-Fish with extra tartar sauce becomes a "ferret oh frish extra tata", where as the Big Mac combo is now lovingly known as the "mig back congo". A rather entertaining detail in each poster is that the background image is slightly blurred to further replicate the feel of drunken dining. Tagged with the catchphrase "we speak late night", the billboards certainly give insight into what the night shift in one of their restaurants both look and sound like. I'm glad someone understands the intoxicated lingo, as it took an embarrassingly long time to decipher what "a bubble caught a panda" is meant to translate to.

It's quite interesting to see a brand lean into its various audiences through advertising: a recent UK campaign titled "raise your arches" (opens in new tab) depicted a large group of office workers as a main demographic for the brand, which is certainly a departure from the tipsy customers Aotearoa is referencing. The fast food giant is also no stranger to unique marketing aimed at a younger audience. Remember that iconic McDonald's swing set (opens in new tab) that was mainly aimed at kids? I wonder what we'll see next.



READ MORE: