This McDonald's marketing stunt is total genius

Ah, McDonald's. The fast-food company probably has some of the most iconic branding in the world. And what happens when you're the most famous restaurant in the world? Well apparently, you can completely take over entire roads in the capital of Malaysia.

That's right, in a PR stunt, McDonald's has taken over the roads in the middle of the famous Golden Triangle in Kuala Lumpur. The fast-food brand has transformed the crosswalks to look like huge McDonald's fries – and it's genius. Loving this marketing stunt? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best examples of billboard advertising.

(Image credit: Adsoftheworld/McDonald's)

Advertising agency, Leo Burnett Malaysia, came up with the fry-themed crosswalk. But the look isn't just a clever ploy to make potential customers' mouths water – the design also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the first-ever McDonald's to open in Malaysia back in 1982.

The mega fries took over seven months to finish, but the Malaysian government are hoping that it'll pay off as it becomes an Instagrammable tourist trap in the capital city. This quirky crosswalk reminds me of that 3D zebra crossing in Iceland that was painted to look as though it was floating.

The McDonald's crosswalk leads directly to the first McDonald's in Malaysia (Image credit: Leo Burnett Malaysia/McDonald's)

This isn't the first time we've seen McDonald's pull out all the stops for its branding. A few weeks ago, McDonald's Norway released a series of brilliantly unappetising print ads. And back in October, we looked at McDonald's brilliant Halloween print ads.

