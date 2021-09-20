Ingenious McDonald's Halloween ad is an internet hit

Halloween is the time of year when the big companies pull out all the stops (and puns) to get in on all the spooky festivities even though they don't always set the right tone. But these brilliantly designed McDonald's ads are both fun and festive.

McDonald's frequently has strong ad campaigns, whether it's print or digital, but this collection of Halloween-themed posters are getting us in the spirit (see what we did there?). The internet has just rediscovered this chip fang poster design, and are totally loving it. Shame McDonald's weren't taking note when it came to designing its road safety print ad.

Image 1 of 3 This cheeseburger looks ghoulishly good. (Image credit: DDB/McDonald's) Image 2 of 3 This is one spooky sundae. (Image credit: DDB/McDonald's) Image 3 of 3 This print ad is fang-tastic. (Image credit: DDB/McDonald's)

These print ads were designed by the advertising company DDB. At first glance, it just looks like just an average McDonald's advert, but the closer you look the more you can see a spooky face staring back at you.

We love the subtlety of these ads and the way DDB have incorporated the McDonald's colours make sure the posters are on brand whilst also conveying a certain eeriness to fit the Halloween theme. Saying that, we definitely prefer the ingenious designs for the McDelivery posters or the abstract McDonald's ads designed by TBWA.

While plenty of Redditors are loving these posters, others are less convinced. With the chip fang poster hitting the top of the Design Porn reddit page with 7.1k upvotes, it has also been greeted with some mixed reviews. Some thought that the poster looked less like fangs and more like the bonnets from The Handmaid's Tale.

Whether you like the ads or not, we're sure everyone's feeling pretty hungry by now. If you think you can design a better print ad, then check out our round up of the best online poster makers. And if you're seeking some print ad inspiration, then have a look at our list of the best print ads of all time.

