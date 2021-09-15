We NEED these posters for The French Dispatch

As big Wes Anderson fans, we were already excited about his upcoming feature, The French Dispatch. Now expectations are even higher thanks to this series of stunning posters released to promote the ensemble anthology movie.

The film's official Twitter account has published a series of 12 posters, each showing a character from the film. Obviously, coming from Anderson, they're beautifully styled and slightly offbeat, exuding the director's characteristic use of composition and colour – and fans are already asking on Twitter how they can get hold of them (see our collection of standout poster designs for more poster inspiration).

Today's headlines feature the all new character posters for Wes Anderson's #TheFrenchDispatch Only in Theaters October 22.

Anderson's first film since 2018's Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch comprises a series of stories about the French office of a fictional Kansas newspaper. The stunning ensemble cast is so big, they've had to produce 12 posters to introduce it. They include Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright and Bill Murray as the newspaper's editor.

Each character is presented against an illustrated or typographic backdrop that hints at their individual backstories. Murray stands in front of his character's home state of Kansas, while Frances McDormand appears amid proclamations referencing the student revolution she covers as a journalist for the paper. The revolution's star-crossed lovers Zeffirelli and Juliette (Chalamet and Khoudri) are shown in front of flyers that read “Give us our freedom” in French.

Benicio del Toro as incarcerated artist Moses Rosenthaler is depicted with paint splatters, with his feet cuffed, while his muse, Léa Seydoux's Simone is shown in a closed space with lines to represent her character's job as a prison guard.

The French Dispatch is due for release on 22 October. All in all, it's shaping up to be an exciting return of cinema this season. We loved the posters for Dune, Hawkeye and the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, all of which are scheduled for release in the next couple of months, and we've also got The Matrix Resurrections coming in December.

