Reimagined Oscars posters are a striking tribute to the films of the year

Well, the Oscars finally happened, bringing a sense of normalcy to the cultural landscape (albeit in pyjamas rather than ball gowns and tuxedos). And we've happened on a poster series that celebrates the year's films rather splendidly indeed.

In a collection entitled Oscar Pop! (now in its ninth year), Shutterstock's designers recreated the posters of this year's films in the style of some of the most iconic pop artists including Banksy, Emory Douglas and Pauline Boty. They're some of the most striking poster designs we've seen for a while, and a great celebration of the film industry. Want to make your own? You'll need these Illustrator tutorials.

The Father in the style of Banksy (Image credit: Shutterstock/Zahi Haddad)

Designer Zahi Haddad invoked Banksy to create this poster for The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins, who plays a character battling dementia. Haddad said "The way [Hopkins'] mind self-destructs in The Father is reminiscent of the confusion Banksy seeks to portray in his work. Both question what is tangible in reality."

Promising Young Women as influenced by Pauline Boty (Image credit: Shutterstock/Abi Gaudreu)

To create this poster for Promising Young Women, Abi Gaudreu called on the style of the founder of the British Pop Art movement, Pauline Boty. A revenge story about a women seeking to avenge the sexual assault of her best friend, the film has a feminine pastel palette, which, according to Gaudreu, stand in "stark contrast to the themes of manipulation and grief".

"Boty used her art as a way to redress the sexism she experienced, making her work the perfect inspiration for this movie poster," explained Gaudreu.

Judas and the Black Messiah meets Emory Douglas (Image credit: Shutterstock/Nicole Dai)

Nicole Dai designed a poster for Judas and the Black Messiah, which is based on the story of the killing of the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. "Who better to use as inspiration for the film's poster than revolutionary artist and Minister for Culture for the BPP, Emory Douglas?" asks Dai. "I wanted to portray the struggles each character faced and showcase the dynamic between them using Douglas' energetic illustration style," Dai continues.

See the whole collection right here to check out art inspired by Yayoi Kasama, Peter Max and more.

