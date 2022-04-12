Did Apple just accidentally leak an awesome new iPhone accessory?

We see Apple leaks almost every day, but it's rare to see them come from Apple itself. Every now and again the company might slip mention of an as-yet-unreleased product into a software beta or website document – and that's exactly what's happened here.

A swiftly deleted new support document appeared on the Apple website this week, referring to an unreleased 35W dual-port USB charger. Such a device could be capable of fast-charging multiple Apple devices – and mean creatives will have to lug around one less power adapter. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the power adapter (Image credit: ChargerLAB)

According to MacRumors (opens in new tab), the support document read, "Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet."

As of now, Apple doesn't sell a dual power adapter (except for the MagSafe Duo, which is limited to charging the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods). For creatives on the go, who need to power multiple devices like a MacBook and iPad, the 35W dual adapter could become an essential part of their setup.

A fan-made render of the power adapter (Image credit: Apple)

Concept artists have already imagined what the device will look like in 3D renders allegedly based on leaked images of it. While hardly an earth-shattering design (this thing isn't exactly designed to be stared at), it looks pretty smart with those folding prongs.

Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning to release a dual charger, but one thing's for sure – it probably won't come cheap. And it probably won't even come with a USB-C cable. Still, if you're a creative with multiple devices to juice up, this thing could be a major convenience. Speaking of creativity, the new Mac Studio is about as powerful as desktops come – check out today's best deals below.

Read more: