I’m super-disappointed Apple didn’t announce these 3 products

As always after an Apple event, the tech world is talking about what products Cupertino's finest saw fit to release into the world yesterday. From the brand new Mac Studio to a mildly upgraded iPhone SE, we saw lots of new gadgets during the Peek Performance event. But there was lots we didn't see.

The rumour mill has been busy over the last few months, so it was inevitable that not everything would appear yesterday. Apple needs to save a few things for Autumn, right? But here are some of the things I'm disappointed not to have seen. In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.

01. 2022 MacBook Air

(Image credit: Parker Ortolani / Future)

Apple only recently updated the MacBook Pro, giving the top-end notebook new ports, more power and, most obviously, a notch. And now, all eyes are turning to the Pro's smaller sibling, which has languished without a design update for what feels like decades. It was rumoured to be coming yesterday, but it wasn't to be.

Much like the 2021 iMac, the MacBook Air is rumoured to be coming in a series of fun new colours, harking back to the iBook days of yore. Elsewhere, we've heard that the MacBook Air could feature game-changing display tech. Apple leakers have suggested the Air will have a Mini LED display, a technology that Apple already introduced in this year's iPad Pro 12.9, offering super high brightness and contrast.

And then there's ports. Apple users rejoiced when the company, tail between its legs, reintroduced MagSafe, HDMI and more to the MacBook Pro this month. And if rumours are to be believed, they're coming back to the Air too. We just hope it arrives soon.

02. AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Future)

With the basic AirPods getting a whole new design, and the awesome high-end AirPods Max arriving in the last 12 months, the poor old AirPods Pro are starting to look a little dated. But if new leaks are to be believed, the Pros are next in line for a refresh.

According to a new patent, the company is working on a brand new audio transmission technology, which could end up replacing Bluetooth to allow for super high-quality audio. Not only that, but the design is set to change too, with rumours suggesting the iconic stem could soon disappear to make way for a more bud-like design.

03. Apple VR headset

A fan-made render of the Apple VR headset (Image credit: Ian Zelbo/Future owns)

Okay, this one was always a wildcard. But I kind of hoped the 'Peek Performance' event title suggested Apple was going to give us a peek at something really new. We've heard a lot about the headset, including that it could go into mass production this year.

So what do we know about the headset? Bloomberg says the device will be similar in size to the Quest 2, and will be able to track hand movements for features such as a virtual keyboard. The headset is reported to feature a fabric exterior (perhaps similar to the AirPods Max?), and, rather unusually for Apple, a built-in fan.

But perhaps the most impressive details are regarding the internals. Apple is allegedly testing “some of its most advanced and powerful chips," including some that eclipse even the incredible M1 chip. While we're unsure exactly how Apple intends the device to be used, if it packs an even better chip than its high-end laptops, could the company be intending this new creation to become our primary device?

Still, while we didn't see these three, we did get the Mac Studio, and the new iPad Air. Oh, and a green iPhone 13. We can't forget the green iPhone 13. For great deals on all things Cupertino, check out the best Apple deals available now.

Read more: