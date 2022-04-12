The coolest graphic design trends of 2022, from Y2K to anti-design

Graphic design trends come and go every year, and no two years' predictions ever look the same. Industry experts love to guess what styles, colours, typefaces and more will emerge victorious over the coming months.

Every year, stock photo library Depositphotos puts together an infographic of graphic design predictions for the year ahead, and 2022 is no exception. And with a combination of vintage and futuristic aesthetics, and the rise of anti-design, the company thinks design is all about opposites this year. (Check out our best infographics for more inspiring examples.)

The 7 trends include vibrant fonts, with typography "more experimental and playful" than ever. Meanwhile, anti-design brings "unconventional choices and self-expression," in contrast to the last decade of design becoming more functional and business-oriented.

Perhaps our favourite of the bunch is the return of the 'Y2K' aesthetic. Move over, 90's – the 00's are the cool decade now, as evidenced by the return of colourful MacBooks and the iPod Shuffle, it seems the "fun and positive" visuals of the early millennium are well and truly back.

