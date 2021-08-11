The next MacBook Air could be Apple's most radical redesign yet

While we're big fans of the new 2021 iMac redesign, we've been disappointed by the lack of design love given to Apple's laptops over the last few years. Unlike the colourful desktop, the MacBook range remains trapped in a world of dull silvers and greys. But like the iMac, it seems the MacBook might have a bright future ahead of it.

Adding credibility to recent rumours, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the MacBook Air is in for a colourful new coat of paint – and it's set to arrive next year. (In the market for new gear right here and now? Take a look at today's best Apple deals).

Recent renders of the rumoured colourful MacBooks (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

As spotted by 9to5Mac, a new research note from Kuo suggests the MacBook Air will feature a mini-LED display, and come in "a variety of colours with a fresh hardware design". 9to5Mac speculates that the new design could include flat edges, much like the iPad Pro and iPad Air 4.

We recently heard from Apple leaker Jon Prosser that a colourful MacBook Air could be on the way. Prosser claimed in a YouTube video (below) that the same source who accurately leaked that the 2021 iMac would come in several colours has now claimed that Apple plans to introduce more "colours for average consumers", which Prosser interprets as users of the entry level MacBook – the Air.

And concept artists have been lapping up the opportunity to envision the new design. Borrowing design cues from the new iMac, including the same pastel shades and white bezels, Parker Ortolani has imagined the new MacBook Air in a series of concept images for 9to5Mac.

Is this what a green MacBook Air might look like? (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

If these new laptops are rocking the rumoured M2 chip, they could be super impressive both inside and out. Indeed, the M1 chip has already wowed users and critics alike with its super-fast performance and efficiency. If you're looking for great deals on the current line up, head over to the Apple Back to School sale – and check out today's best M1 Mac deals below.

