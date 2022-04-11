DC Comics is changing the iconic Batman logo

Unless you've spent your entire life living under a rock, you've probably seen the Batman logo at least once in your life. The famous bat-themed design has become an icon of pop culture. But now, the famous logo has had a redesign for the first time since 2011.

The newest design will debut in the 125th issue of the Batman comic. The upcoming logo has been created by artist Jorge Jiménez, who has taken over as the main artist of the brooding, soul-searching comic. If you're feeling inspired and fancy creating your own, then make sure you check out our guide on how to design a logo.

The new Batman logo is being featured on the 125th issue of the comic (Image credit: DC Comics)

As with any change to a globally famous brand, the redesign is a subtle one – for example, they haven't got rid of the famous bat on the design! However, in the previous design, the bat shape sat behind the Batman wordmark, but now the bat is captured within the typeface (see below). According to CBR (opens in new tab) the new logo comes with the arrival of a number of updates to the comic, including the brand new villain Failsafe, when issue 125 is released in July.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

I really like the new look and think it looks a lot more refined and cleaner than the previous logo. At first glance, it's hard to spot the bat in the logo because it's so subtle, but it's almost as if it's lurking among the shadows – pretty apt, you'll agree. I'm looking forward to seeing this design in different colours as well. I mean, how cool would a purple and green bat logo look in a Joker issue?

Batman's stock is on the rise, what with the movie just being released and all. Back in February, Google hid a batty Easter egg among particular searches, and the posters for the movie drove fans wild. Even Sonic the Hedgehog 2 got a piece of the action with its subtle reference to the masked hero as 'Blue Justice' in its movie trailer.

