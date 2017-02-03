Topics

This year's Oscar nominations become beautiful illustrations

Illustrator Olly Gibbs is back with his annual illustrations of this year's Oscar nominations

For the fourth year in a row, illustrator Olly Gibbs has turned best picture Oscar nominations into a series of beautifully designed illustrations. Just as before, each Oscar hopeful is decked out in the gear they wore in their respective films and standing in the same position of the iconic golden statue, as well as standing in a formation that would make for a brilliant poster design.

Revealed on Olly's Twitter page, the illustrations have become a staple in the run up to Oscar night. Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on January 24th, meaning Olly has to work quickly to get this images ready before the award night on February 26.

The full list of illustrations includes a wide range of films, including: La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Moonlight, Lion, Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, Fences, Hidden Figures, and Hell Or High Water. Scroll through the gallery below to get a closer look at each actor.

Moonlight is based on the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue

Manchester by the Sea follows the life of a disgruntled Boston handyman

Fences follows the story of a sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career

An anti-violence soldier is the lead in Hacksaw Ridge

Musical-comedy La La Land has won over critics and audiences alike

Arrival uses a sci fi framework to study language

Lion is based on the book A Long Way Home

The untold story of African-American women at NASA finally gets shared in Hidden Figures

Hell Or High Water is a neo-Western crime thriller

