Brilliant posters celebrate the Oscars

Sunday night is the biggest date in the film lover's bible, with the 88th Academy Awards taking place in Hollywood. Eight movies are up for the coveted Best Picture award, including The Martian, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant, with many more competing in other categories.

Brandon Lee's poster for The Martian is inspired by Mario Corea Aiello

Even if you're not paying attention to the ceremony itself, we've found a couple of fantastic designer projects celebrating some of the best films of the year in their own individual ways.

Shutterstock is marking this year's Oscars with Oscar Pop!, a set of posters created by its internal design team, using imagery from its massive image library in creative ways.

Cristin Burton assembled pieces to create a vast, sinister, and lonely landscape for The Revenant

Rather than simply rework existing posters, the team took the films apart and rebuilt them through various visual styles, so as to try and give an intimate understanding of the plot and characters, as seen through the designers' personal interpretations of the films.

Jordan Roland looked to Warhol’s dictator portraits for this poster of Fury Road's Immortan Joe

The Oscar Pop set consists of The Martian, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant, The Big Short, Brooklyn, Room, Spotlight and Bridge of Spies, with some really eye-catching work on show, inspired by the likes of Andy Warhol, Roy Liechtenstein and Stefan Sagmeister.

Here Jordan Roland uses a Soviet pop art style to summarise Bridge of Spies

And if you want to see what the finished work is made of, Shutterstock has put together an Oscar Pop! lightbox so that you can browse through all the source imagery that went to make up the posters.

On a slightly less diffident note, we love this alternative set of posters by The Shiznit that asks the important question: what would movie posters look like if they told the truth?

Don't forget your tissues

The results are fantastic, hilarious and not entirely safe for work, giving the likes of Inside Out, The Danish Girl, Ex_Machina and The Hateful Eight a jolly good ribbing as they skewer the marketing talk with straight-up honesty.

Getting to the nub of Ex_Machina. Yeah, fair play

You can see the full set over at The Shiznit.

If this doesn't make you want to see The Revenant then nothing will

This needs to go on the cover of the DVD. Imagine picking the Ashton Kutcher one up by accident

