Not to brag, but I've found the 3 best office chair deals this Memorial Day

The Memorial Day Sale is a perfect time to get yourself a bargain on a new office chair, but that doesn't mean you need to spend loads of money. In fact, I've put together the three best budget chairs currently on sale this Memorial Day – and I've reviewed all of them, and can guarantee that they may be budget, but they're excellent chairs to park you butt in! Chief amongst them is the Sihoo M90D, currently down from $300 to $150 – that's half price!

More than that, they're ergonomically designed, with several adjustments and lumbar support. In fact, two of the three feature in my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and two of them are at the top of the list of the best budget office chairs. Read on for more details.

Sihoo M90: $299.99 $149 at Sihoo

Save $150: This was my favourite budget ergonomic chair for a long time, and for good reason. For the price you pay, you get a cracking, comfortable, ergonomic chair. Sure, there a lot of parts to construct initially, but when it's up, it's a sturdy chair that will serve you well for many a year.



Sihoo Doro C300: $359 $299 at Amazon

Save $60: The C300 from Sihoo is a slightly more engineered chair than the top M90. You also get a mesh lumbar back support that super comfortable. But be warned – this is a chair that would suit a larger person with a larger bum! It's wider than the other two chairs on this list.