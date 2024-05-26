Not to brag, but I've found the 3 best office chair deals this Memorial Day
The cheapest is under $170!
The Memorial Day Sale is a perfect time to get yourself a bargain on a new office chair, but that doesn't mean you need to spend loads of money. In fact, I've put together the three best budget chairs currently on sale this Memorial Day – and I've reviewed all of them, and can guarantee that they may be budget, but they're excellent chairs to park you butt in! Chief amongst them is the Sihoo M90D, currently down from $300 to $150 – that's half price!
More than that, they're ergonomically designed, with several adjustments and lumbar support. In fact, two of the three feature in my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and two of them are at the top of the list of the best budget office chairs. Read on for more details.
Sihoo M90: $299.99 $149 at Sihoo
Save $150: This was my favourite budget ergonomic chair for a long time, and for good reason. For the price you pay, you get a cracking, comfortable, ergonomic chair. Sure, there a lot of parts to construct initially, but when it's up, it's a sturdy chair that will serve you well for many a year.
Sihoo Doro C300: $359 $299 at Amazon
Save $60: The C300 from Sihoo is a slightly more engineered chair than the top M90. You also get a mesh lumbar back support that super comfortable. But be warned – this is a chair that would suit a larger person with a larger bum! It's wider than the other two chairs on this list.
Verve chair: $599 $539 at Branch
Save $60: If you want to go for a touch of class, and plenty of style on the side, the Verve chair from Branch is one of my top picks. I love how this chair looks, and also how I feel sat in it. It got a near perfect 5 star review, and with a solid $60 off, it's one of the top three chair deals I can find this Memorial Day.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.