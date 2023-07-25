This ultra-low car is so ridiculous it might just be brilliant

Looking for the antithesis of the Tesla Cybertruck? We may have find your perfect vehicle. There are some wild car designs out there (and that's just the car logo redesigns), but this project has taken car design to a new low (and I don't mean that at all disparagingly).

The Italian car modification group Carmagheddon has created what it believes to be the “world's lowest car.” And while it looks like a Fiat Panda that's somehow sunk into the road, it's actually fully functional if not legally roadworthy.

Carmagheddon reveals that the vehicle is indeed modified from a Fiat Panda that it rescued from a scrap yard. They sliced into the car's body below the top door hinge, leaving them just the car's windows, roof, and hood, which they reinforced with a boxed frame. The corners of the hood are suspended on casters, leaving just 1.2 inches of ground clearance, just enough to not get stuck on every bump in the road.

Motor-wise, it packs a two-stroke engine, which along with the steering and tinted windshield completely blocks the driver's view, but there's a GoPro mounted on the roof to stream a visual display to the driver inside. All the same, it looks like it must be difficult not to mention extremely uncomfortable to drive. It could also probably be run straight over by a Tesla Cybetruck.