This ultra-low car is so ridiculous it might just be brilliant

By Joseph Foley
published

Low rider?

Image from a Carmagheddon low modified Fiat Panda
(Image credit: Carmagheddon on YouTube)

Looking for the antithesis of the Tesla Cybertruck? We may have find your perfect vehicle. There are some wild car designs out there (and that's just the car logo redesigns), but this project has taken car design to a new low (and I don't mean that at all disparagingly).

The Italian car modification group Carmagheddon has created what it believes to be the “world's lowest car.”  And while it looks like a Fiat Panda that's somehow sunk into the road, it's actually fully functional if not legally roadworthy.

Carmagheddon reveals that the vehicle is indeed modified from a Fiat Panda that it rescued from a scrap yard.  They sliced into the car's body below the top door hinge, leaving them just the car's windows, roof, and hood, which they reinforced with a boxed frame. The corners of the hood are suspended on casters, leaving just 1.2 inches of ground clearance, just enough to not get stuck on every bump in the road.

Motor-wise, it packs a two-stroke engine, which along with the steering and tinted windshield completely blocks the driver's view, but there's a GoPro mounted on the roof to stream a visual display to the driver inside. All the same, it looks like it must be difficult not to mention extremely uncomfortable to drive. It could also probably be run straight over by a Tesla Cybetruck.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

