5 reasons you should head to the Photography Show 2022 this weekend

The Photography Show 2022 and the Video Show 2022 are taking place the NEC in Birmingham this weekend, and there's a ton of reasons for both professional and enthusiast photographers and videographers to head along. You'll be able to get hands-on with the latest and greatest cameras around, learn from pros and even save a heap of cash.

Starting on Saturday 17 September and continuing on Sunday and Tuesday (the show will close on Monday out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral), the NEC will be the place to be for anyone interested in photography. A host of major exhibitors will demonstrating their products, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon and Sony, showcasing everything from cameras and lenses to essential accessories. There will be chances to test products and learn from live demos, workshops and expert masterclasses.

Read on for five big reasons you should visit. And there's still time to buy advance tickets. Head to The Photography Show (opens in new tab) site to get yours, or just turn up on the door at NEC Halls 2 and 3 in Birmingham in the West Midlands. The show runs Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, 10am to 5pm.

01. Check out the latest cameras

The 100MP Hasselblad X2D is just one of the new cameras that will be on show (Image credit: Hasselblad)

One of the highlights of the Photography Show is that there really isn't anywhere else where you can check out so much new equipment all under one roof. No need to go visiting different stores or searching the internet for demos. At the NEC, you'll have the latest cameras from all of the top brands in one place.

Our tips for new cameras to take a look at? The 100MP Hasselblad X2D has only ustt been announced and it's been hailed as the most stunning camera that the Swedish company has ever made. It looks incredibly ergonomic and the Photography Show will us the chance to actually hold one to find out for ourselves.

Another exciting newcomer is the Fujifilm X-H2, which brings 8K recording to an APS-C camera and astounding shutter speed. And for sheet technological innovation, check out the Solarcan Puck, which offers long-exposure solargraphy in a hockey puck-sized device. You'll find Hasselblad as stand C550, Fujifilm at J500 and Solarcan at F603.

02. Get big discounts on photography gear

There are more than 250 brands exhibiting at the Photography Show 2022, all showcasing their latest gear. But best of all, they'll be offering discounts on products that you test on the spot. The size of the discounts varies among the different brands and products, but it's perfectly possible to save a couple of hundred pounds off the price of a new camera. You also have the benefit of being able to ask exhibitors all the questions you like and to pick up tips on how to get the most out of each product.

03. Learn from expert speakers

There are plenty of chances to learn at the Photography Show 2022, with a line-up of around 400 talks and demos. Canon is presenting a line-up of ambassadors who will be speaking and hosting panels, including wildlife photographer Dani Connor, fashion photographer Ian Hippolyte and filmmaker Roxy Furman. you can even witness a live wedding photography demonstration by Sanjay Jogia. You can also sign up for a ton of masterclasses for both pros and enthusiasts covering everything from techniques and skills to business strategies and tax advice.

04. Get inspired

Photographers test cameras at The Photography Show (Image credit: Future)

As well as learning new skills, you'll also be able to pick up inspiration from some superb photographers and learn from their success stories. And new for 2022 is CreatorCon, which promises insights into how to generate more reach through creative ideas on social media. It's a great chance to pick up tips for online strategies and how to optimise social content to make it work for you.

05. Network

Those with professional access to show can grab a coffee and connect with other pros in the Pro Lounge in Hall 3, a quieter area where you can network and share experience with photographers and filmmakers. Pros can also access the Pro Lounge Live, where there will be discussions on current challenges in the areas of professional photography and videography. There are also Pro happy hours on Saturday and Sunday from 4-5pm.