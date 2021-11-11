Walmart Black Friday TV deals include 55-inch QLED TV for under $500

It's the worst kept secret in retail that Black Friday is more than limited to the last Friday of each November. Over the last few years, it's been getting bigger and bigger, and deals have been coming in from big retailers earlier each year. And Walmart seem to have set the bar, announcing its 'Early Black Friday' two weeks before the event, leading the charge on TV deals with this stunning 55-inch QLED TCL TV, down from $699.99 to just $498.

We've also spotted some other worthy Walmart Black Friday TV deals, so have a look below for all the details. But a word of warning - we've already seen some Walmart TV deals come and go within a matter of hours, so if you're looking to get a TV before Christmas, and like the look of the deals below, act fast!

Scroll down to take a look at some other great Walmart Black Friday TV deals, or have a look at our general Black Friday TV deals page. Want more deals? Check out our main Black Friday 2021 page that will pull in a range of great deals over the next two weeks.

Walmart Black Friday 4K TV deals

TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $151: This 55-inch, 4K TV is currently under $500 over at Walmart, and it's a great bargain. This is a QLED screen, with a stunning 4K resolution, and is a Roku smart TV so has loads of streaming options.



Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV: $328 Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV: $328 $248 at Walmart

Save $80: This has already been a best selling deal for Walmart, so we don't imagine it'll stick around for long. A 50-inch 4K TV, under $250?! It's a bargain, and as good as anything we saw at last year's Black Friday TV deals.



TCL 55-inch 4K TV: $228 at Walmart TCL 55-inch 4K TV: $228 at Walmart

Happy with Ultra HD, but still want the 55-inch screen? Also a TCL model, this UHD TV is also Roku smart, but doesn't have the QLED image quality as its brother above. It is currently only $228 though!



Samsung TU7000 55-inch 4K: $499 Samsung TU7000 55-inch 4K: $499 $478 at Walmart

Save $20: Ramping up the quality, this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV boasts beautiful picture quality and great contrast. It's a modest saving, but on an already reasonably-priced set. you can get it in 60-inch too.



