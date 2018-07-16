Walmart slashes Vizio M-Series Smart TV by a massive $1200

As Amazon Prime Day deals come thick and fast, other retailers are offering their own discounts – and some of them are worth looking at. Walmart has slashed the price of Vizio’s 75-inch 4K HDR TV (M75-E1) from $2,498 down to just $1,298. Already the top option for savvy shoppers looking for excellent picture quality at an affordable price, this cracking Walmart deal makes the home theatre display better value than ever.

The Vizio M-Series offers great picture quality, outperforming numerous more expensive TVs. If you’re not prepared to fork out twice as much for an OLED TV, then this display makes for a fantastic mid-price TV.

As well as being able to handle both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range formats – giving you dazzling colour vibrancy – the Vizio M-Series’ Chromecast built-in system offers more apps and more frequent updates than many dedicated smart TV systems. It can also be controlled by a Google Home speaker, which is handy.

With excellent black levels and shadow detail, the giant-screen M75-E1 offers some of the best dollar-for-dollar picture performance on the planet. If you’re new to 4K HDR sets, you’re going to be impressed.