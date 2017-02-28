Win 192 pages of pro design insights

To mark the recent release of top London agency GBH’s new monograph, Charm, Belligerence & Peversity, we have five copies to give away.

Charm, Belligerence & Perversity: The Incomplete Works of GBH showcases the work and opinions of the veteran creative agency, organised not chronologically but by psychological state.

World-class insight

The small but highly successful agency has worked with some of the world’s leading companies, including Virgin Galactic, Eurostar and Puma, in addition to collaborating with other highly regarded design professionals such as Philippe Starck.

The book thoughtfully and provocatively takes the reader through GBH’s entire body of work to-date. Co-founders Jason Gregory, Mark Bonner and Peter Hale provide an incredible degree of insight into the field of design through chapters including Fear of Failure, In Search of Joy and Beware of Flattery.

You can read a chapter from the book, The Kamikaze Within, in Computer Arts issue 264, on sale Friday 3 March.

