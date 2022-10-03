Yoshitaka Amano's NFT collection is genuinely important

Legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano is one of the world's most popular illustrators. Famous for his sublime art for the Final Fantasy series of games Yoshitaka Amano is considered a pioneer when it comes to designing imaginative worlds, and now he's turning his traditional art into digital wonders, and you can take part.

The artist's Candy Girls collection will be developed into NFTs – read our guide 'What are NFTs?' for an explainer of non-fungible tokens – and hosted on the Astar Network (opens in new tab). This is important because Astar Network is a multichain platform that connects many blockchains, including Polygon, Ethereum and Cosmos, and sets up Yoshitaka Amano's art as a new world of Web 3 entertainment.

Ownership of a Candy Girls NFT will enable you to earn from the art's uses – Candy Girls (opens in new tab) has already inspired the Tokyo Girls Collection 2017 clothing range and the high fashion Mitsukoshi Ginza Discover Tokyo events. Now with Astar Network's help Yoshitaka Amano's traditionally created art can be owned and used in future digital projects.

We are excited to announce that we will help build Yoshitaka Amano's @candygirl_nft on Astar Network!This NFT project will develop a whole new world of entertainment in our ecosystem and beyond.1/ 🧵Read about it here:https://t.co/DYZAHCnWMRSeptember 29, 2022 See more

2/ Legendary artist, Yoshitaka Amano, is famous for his work in Final Fantasy and is admired internationally. His CANDY GIRL will be made into an NFT on our blockchain and shared with the world! pic.twitter.com/4MVLw4oaGtSeptember 29, 2022 See more

"Without a doubt, Yoshitaka Amano is a legendary artist in the 21st century. I am very honored to be able to work with him and host his first NFT on Astar Network," said Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Astar Network in a statement.

Yoshitaka Amano isn't an artist shy about trying new things, in a career that has spanned video games, fashion, film and scene concepts, as well as jewellery design. The artist is pleased too, saying: "For people to see and appreciate my work is a bonus. It makes me want to draw even more. That was already the case when I was a child, and it hasn’t changed ever since," said Yoshitaka Amano.

Yoshitaka Amano is considered one of the greatest artists of the 21st century (Image credit: Yoshitaka Amano)

There's another string to the Astar Network deal with Yoshitaka Amano, as it also includes a partnership with Twin Planet, a talent management firm that aims to enable traditional artists to bring their work into Web 3 as NFTs.

While many traditional artists, such as Nina Chanel Abney and Takashi Murakami, have already embraced NFTs, many pen, ink and paint illustrators are still unsure of the potential of NFTs. Now that Ethereum has merged and energy costs are reduced, the obstacles to entering Web 3 are being dismantled. So is it time you followed in Yoshitaka Amano's footsteps?

We have a guide to how to make and sell an NFT if you're keen to see how this all works. It's perhaps best to try creating an NFT for free to begin with, particularly as money is tight. If you want to read about where NFTs can go and they're true value to artists, read my interview with Bilali Mack on NFT art and the future of nfts. More and more artists like Yoshitaka Amano are finding value in creating NFTs from their art, and you can find advantages in non-fungible tokens too.

Read more: