'Accidental renaissance' photo sets social media alight

published

Was this really only shot on an iPhone?

Photo of ballerinas sitting on the floor
(Image credit: @sinthecity via Substack)

While initially a platform for writers (and the occasional Serious Literary Author), Substack is increasingly becoming a home for creatives. Artists, designers and photographers have been setting up newsletters on the platform, and one of the latter has seen a rejected photograph given a second life on Substack.

"This is the best photo I’ve ever taken and the client didn’t wanna use it. Pls enjoy bc otherwise it will never see the light of day," Substack user @sinthecity posted to Notes, along with a stunningly atmospheric photograph of ballerinas backstage. It's already received over 20,000 Likes (a hell of a lot for Substack), and as countless users have commented, it couldn't look more like a renaissance painting if it tried.

