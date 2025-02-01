While initially a platform for writers (and the occasional Serious Literary Author), Substack is increasingly becoming a home for creatives. Artists, designers and photographers have been setting up newsletters on the platform, and one of the latter has seen a rejected photograph given a second life on Substack.

"This is the best photo I’ve ever taken and the client didn’t wanna use it. Pls enjoy bc otherwise it will never see the light of day," Substack user @sinthecity posted to Notes, along with a stunningly atmospheric photograph of ballerinas backstage. It's already received over 20,000 Likes (a hell of a lot for Substack), and as countless users have commented, it couldn't look more like a renaissance painting if it tried.

The photographer explains in subsequent Notes that the photo was shot on an iPhone 13. "It is ironically the worst light I’ve ever shot in, and this is on iPhone. This photo was truly an accident, but such a cute one," they add. Commenters have variously likened it to paintings by Edgar Degas and Caravaggio.

The photo has even made its way onto Reddit's r/AccidentalRenaissance page. "Even the colour and strength of the lighting is spot on," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Uncanny. Peak post." The photographer gives further context on the photo in the comments: "It was a Guinness book of world records record setting for most ballerinas on pointe at one time for a consecutive minute, hosted by the plaza hotel. This is in the terrace room."

(Image credit: @sinthecity via Substack)

Indeed, as the Notes section of the Substack app continues to gain traction, it seems it's photos and drawings that stand one of the best chances of taking off on the platform. Creatives who are looking for alternatives to X and Instagram would certainly do well to keep an eye on Substack.