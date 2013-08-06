Digital photography enters the fourth dimension

"Photography is a medium that is famous for freezing time. The word snapshot suggests that a tiny slice of time is recorded for posterity," begins photographer Fong Qi Way. Here, he has created a series entitled 'Time is a Dimension' that aims to bring a new dimension and experience to the printed photograph.
Playing around with the tools of digital photography, Way created a series of single composite images featuring landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes from sequences that span 2-4 hours - mostly of sunrises and sunsets.
The basic structure of a landscape is present in every piece but each panel or concentric layer shows a different slice of time, which is related to the adjacent panel/layer. The transition from daytime to night is gradual and noticeable in every piece - showcasing a different side to the average printed photograph.
See more experimental photography over on Fong Qi Way's website.
